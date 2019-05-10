AEW News: 2 More stars sign with All Elite Wrestling including 1 WWE was interested in

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 725 // 10 May 2019, 13:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW have signed two more indie stars (Photo Credit: AEW)

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling are building their roster ahead of their proposed television debut later this year and of course, Double or Nothing later this month. Former Lucha Underground stars Angelico and Jack Evans recently revealed that they have signed with All Elite Wrestling.

WWE was reportedly interesting in signing Angelico but he's chosen to sign with All Elite Wrestling instead.

In case you didn't know...

South African wrestler Angelico has wrestled all around the world including AAA, Lucha Underground, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. He's won a number of titles along the way including the AAA World Tag-Team Championships and the Lucha Underground Trios Championship.

Jack Evans is a former Ring of Honor and TNA star. He's also wrestled for Dragon Gate, AAA, and Lucha Underground. Evans is a former AAA Cruiserweight Champion and a 4-time AAA World Tag-Team Champion, 3 of which came alongside Angelico. He's also won titles in Dragon Gate, Lucha Underground, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

ALSO READ: The day WWE released 11 Superstars including Drew McIntyre

The heart of the matter

Angelico and Jack Evans recently announced via video that they were signing for All Elite Wrestling. The Twitter video started off with Angelico sort of recapping his career so far and trying to hint that he could be retiring.

However, his tag partner Jack Evans soon came into the video and the duo then signed their All Elite Wrestling contract. The duo will slot into the AEW's tag-team division after reforming their team from AAA and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla - Los Güeros del Cielo.

You can check out the video Angelico posted on his Twitter, announcing that he and Evans were signing with AEW, below:

What's next?

All Elite Wrestling's first PPV - Double or Nothing - takes place later this month from Las Vegas, Nevada.