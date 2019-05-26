AEW News: AEW officially confirm the sequel to 'All In'

Cody and The Young Bucks

What's the story?

During tonight's historic AEW: Double or Nothing pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling officially announced the sequel to last year's All In show, billed as All Out, which will take place later in the year.

In case you didn't know...

In 2018, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks organized their own self-financed wrestling event billed as All In, which took place at the Sears Center in the Hoffman Estates in Illinois. The event itself was historic for many reasons, one of them being the fact that a total of 10,000 people attended the show and superstars from NJPW, Impact Wrestling, ROH, NWA, AAA, and CMLL competed on the main card of the show.

All In was aired live on Fite TV and Honor Club and was later also made available on NJPW World as well. The show was main evented by The Golden Elite (Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks), who faced off in an explosive six-man tag team match against the team of Rey Fenix, Bandido, and Rey Mysterio.

Stars such as Kenny Omega, Penta El Zero, Nick Aldis, Tessa Blanchard, and Cody Rhodes all competed on the main card of All In, as well.

The heart of the matter

Tonight at the MGM Grand Arena, All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed the sequel to All In, as the promotion made the announcement of All Out, which is set to take place later in the year, on the 31st of August.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Sears Center in Chicago, Illinois, the same arena which hosted All In. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on the 14th of June.

Interestingly enough, Cody, Bucks and co. sold out the Sears Center during All In and made history by drawing the highest crowd in North America for a non-WWE show.

#AEWALLOUT Tickets on sale June 14th pic.twitter.com/MWwUWGFu7T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 26, 2019

What's next?

As aforementioned, All Out will take place on the 31st of August, 2019 and expect to witness another historic AEW event later this year as well.