AEW News: AEW signs another important former WWE employee 

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling, it seems, is the place to be. The pro wrestling landscape looks much better now with the arrival of the Tony Khan-led promotion, which has already become a sought-after destination for many current and former WWE Superstars.

It's not just the talents who wish to jump ship but also executive personnel. AEW's latest confirmed signing comes in the form of former WWE Senior Director, Rafael Morffi, who took to Twitter and announced his signing with AEW.

In case you didn't know...

In addition to working with WWE, Morffi has assumed executive backstage roles for various notable promotions in his career. Some of the most prominent ones include TNA/Impact Wrestling, House of Hardcore and Major League Wrestling.

Morffi worked as a Senior Director for Live Event Marketing and was also instrumental in landing media deals for Impact Wrestling during his time with the company.

Morffi also has experience working for the New York Mets and the New York Cosmos.

While All Elite Wrestling is trying their best to have a roster filled with some of the best in-ring talents in the world, they also need an adept executive team working backstage and the inclusion of the experienced Rafael Morffi is certainly a step in the right direction.

The heart of the matter

As revealed by PWInsider, Morffi was present backstage at AEW's first show Double or Nothing. He confirmed his AEW appointment with the following tweet and expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of a historic journey:

Today I commence my first day as a full-time @AEWrestling employee. Honored to be part of this historic journey. An amazing team has been assembled, excited to collaborate with everyone at AEW. Quick reminder-Tix for #AEWAllOut @Sears_Centre on-sale this Fri. 6/14 Noon ET/11am CT pic.twitter.com/FWf3ATnAW2 — Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) June 10, 2019

What's next?

Morffi's seasoned marketing brain will surely come in handy for All Elite Wrestling, a company that aims to become a premier pro wrestling organization in an industry that has been dominated by Vince McMahon's billion-dollar empire.

AEW's next show, Fyter Fest will take place on June 29th, 2019 and it will feature Jon Moxley's first match for the company against Joey Janela.