AEW News: All Elite Wrestling officials send warning to Jon Moxley

Soumik Datta // 26 Oct 2019, 05:47 IST

Jon Moxley

On this week's episode of AEW: Dynamite, Jon Moxley and PAC wrestled each other to a 30-minute time limit draw in the main event of the show. As seen in the aftermath of the match, Moxley decided to attack the referee who had officiated the bout, due to which he has now been put on notice and has been warned by All Elite Wrestling officials.

Moxley's run in AEW so far

Jon Moxley made his AEW in-ring debut at Fyter Fest in an Unsanctioned Match and in his first match for the promotion, the former WWE Champion defeated Joey Janela in a brutal encounter between the pair. Moxley, who was initially scheduled to face Kenny Omega at All In, ended up suffering a staph infection in his elbow and had to pull out from the match and the pay-per-view as well.

In a recent edition of Dynamite, Moxley made his return to in-ring competition by beating Shawn Spears in a one-on-one match, however, following the bout, the former IWGP US Champion was confronted by Omega, only for PAC to attack the latter and eventually set up a tag team match between Omega & Hangman Page against PAC & Moxley.

As seen during the tag match, Moxley ended up turning his back on PAC and walked out on his tag team partner that eventually led to this week's singles match between the two former WWE Superstars.

Moxley warned by AEW officials

As seen in the main event of AEW Dynamite this week, Jon Moxley came agonizingly close to defeating PAC in the main event of the show but wasn't able to put away the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion after the latter had kicked out in the last remaining seconds of the match.

Following the match, Moxley got into a heated confrontation with referee Paul Turner and ended up hitting him with a Paradigm Shift. Mox, later on, yelled at Turner.

#AEW officials have reprimanded Jon Moxley for an unprovoked attack on referee Paul Turner, as this is not the first time Moxley has attacked the Senior Official. Moxley has been warned that another violation of AEW’s sportsmanship policy could result in a fine and/or suspension. pic.twitter.com/7dlsy1Rp35 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 25, 2019