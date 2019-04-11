×
AEW Rumors: All Elite Wrestling's TV home revealed?

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Rumors
32   //    11 Apr 2019, 06:50 IST

All Elite Wrestling may find a home on a network before their upcoming PPV event
All Elite Wrestling may find a home on a network before their upcoming PPV event

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for their first official branded event in May, Double or Nothing, the follow up to the highly acclaimed All In back in the summer of 2018. With the company's roster continuing to build, it's only a matter of time until they find a TV deal.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and the rest of the Elite have proven that there's still an audience for wrestling outside of the WWE. Though there are several large companies outside of the juggernaut, some still wondered if it was possible to start another big promotion.

This was the goal of Rhodes and the Bucks, though, and after a sold-out All In, they quickly made the move to begin their own company.

It's been half a year since that point, and All Elite Wrestling has founded a pretty impressive roster while selling out their upcoming event at record speed. With stars like PAC, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Pentagon Jr. & Fenix joining their cause, fans couldn't help but buy into what could be the biggest wrestling event of the year.

As we've edged closer to the event, Jericho and other members of the roster have hinted at a "huge TV deal" taking place soon.

The heart of the matter

A recent tweet from @fightoracle reported breaking news that Turner Sports is planning on presenting AEW to advertisers in May.

Warner Media's upfronts will take place on May 15th. It's been rumored for some time that TBS or TNT would be the home for AEW in the near future. If this is true, it would be the first wrestling promotion to appear on the network since WCW's Nitro and Thunder in the 90s and early 2000s.

What's next?

If AEW manages to work out a deal with Turner Sports, that would be massive for the world of pro wrestling as a whole. This would be the first time that wrestling, outside of the WWE, was on a major network since WCW.

After that, we saw Impact Wrestling on Spike TV for a time, but that simply doesn't compare to Turner Sports as a whole. We'll know more about the situation as we move closer to May 15th for Warner Media Group's upfront.

AEW will hold their Double or Nothing event on PPV in Las Vegas on May 25th. If all goes well, we can expect to see an announcement made there.

