AEW News: All Elite Wrestling signs another former WWE talent

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are executive vice presidents of AEW

What's the story?

On the eve of Double or Nothing, it has been announced by AEW that former WWE Superstar and producer Dean Malenko has joined the company as a senior producer/coach.

In case you didn't know…

Dean Malenko was widely regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians of his generation.

Having started his career in 1979, he worked for promotions including NJPW, ECW and WCW before signing with WWE in 2000 as part of The Radicalz.

As well as the United States Championship, Tag Team Championship (w/Chris Benoit) and four Cruiserweight Championships that he won in WCW, Malenko went on to become a two-time holder of the Light Heavyweight Championship during his time in WWE.

He then began to work behind the scenes with the company in 2001 as a road agent and producer – a role he held until he left in April 2019.

The heart of the matter

AEW has issued a press release announcing that Dean Malenko has signed a multi-year contract with the company as a senior producer/coach.

Malenko said:

“It’s not often you get an opportunity late in your career to be a part of building something from the ground floor. The freedom to be able to contribute uninhibited will only lend itself to foster creativity and produce an outstanding product. I’m excited about what the future holds for AEW, and I can’t wait to be a part of the journey.”

Cody Rhodes, executive vice president of AEW, said:

“Dean Malenko has been a massive force behind some of today’s biggest wrestling stars. He’s never stopped being a major talent who was part of the ECW revolution as well as a fixture in the cruiserweight movement on Nitro. He’s kept an open mind to our world from Lucha Libre to Japanese pro-wrestling. He’s the perfect fit for our sports-centric mentality, and his experience will be invaluable for our team. Welcome Coach!”

What's next?

All eyes will be on Double or Nothing on May 25 to find out whether AEW’s product will live up to the hype.

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho will headline the event, with the winner facing the winner of the Casino Battle Royale at a later date for the AEW World Championship, while Cody Rhodes will face Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks will take on The Lucha Brothers.