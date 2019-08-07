AEW News: All Elite Wrestling to run TV tapings in Boston and Philadelphia

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 89 // 07 Aug 2019, 00:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW is headed to Boston and Philadelphia

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling have taken to their social media sites and have announced the locations for their second and third week of television tapings.

As noted, AEW is all set to host shows in Boston and Philadelphia later this year.

In case you didn't know...

On January 1st, 2019, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks (following their departures from ROH and NJPW) and The Khan Family inaugurated their brand new wrestling promotion called All Elite Wrestling.

Having signed the likes of Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, PAC, Bea Priestly, and Britt Baker over the course of the past few months, AEW made their pay-per-view debut Double or Nothing on the 25th of May in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promotion is currently set for their next big pay-per-view, ALL OUT, having recently hosted Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen in recent months.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling recently agreed to a TV deal with TNT in the United States and beginning October 2, 2019, the promotion will air a two-hour weekly TV show airing live on the channel. The first AEW on TNT show will be taped at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and the first match confirmed for the show will feature Cody Rhodes in one-on-one action against Sammy Guevara.

After teasing locations for their next two taping locations in the latest episode of ‘Being The Elite’, AEW has confirmed that the promotion will be running shows Boston and Philadelphia this October.

AEW will first visit the Agganis Arena on Wednesday, October 9 in Boston then they will head to the Liacouras Center on Temple University’s campus on October 16 in Philadelphia.

The official announcement was made on AEW's official Twitter handle and you can check it out below:

Advertisement

What's next?

AEW's premiere episode on TNT will air on October 2nd, 2019 and will feature the likes of Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Cody Rhodes.