AEW News: Allie comments on her debut match, warns Brandi Rhodes (Video)

Allie

What's the story?

Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Allie made her All Elite Wrestling debut at June's Fyter Fest event, defeating former NXT star Leva Bates in a singles match.

The bout was mostly panned, as it served more of a comedic purpose than anything else. The match also served as Allie's prequel to her bout against Brandi Rhodes which is coming up at AEW's Fight For The Fallen event taking place just one night before WWE Extreme Rules.

AEW has since released a new video featuring Allie commenting on her All Elite Wrestling debut at Fyter Fest, and sending a message to Brandi ahead of their Fight For The Fallen bout.

In case you didn't know...

Allie is best known for her time in Impact Wrestling, where she was a two-time Knockouts Champion.

Allie's character had a very memorable sendoff in Impact Wrestling, as she "died" in the arms of Rosemary, and was effectively written off television.

On the March 21st episode of AEW's Road To Double Or Nothing video show, AEW announced that Allie had officially signed with the company and is now a member of the AEW women's division.

The heart of the matter

In a new video released by AEW, which you can watch in full below, Allie commented on her All Elite Wrestling debut by saying, "I feel so good, I'm so happy to be here in AEW, that was awesome."

When video host Alex Marvez asked Allie if she is ready to face Brandi Rhodes at this month's Fight For The Fallen event, Allie responded by saying, "I feel ready, and I'm excited. And I know Brandi was watching [my match at Fyter Fest], and I hope she knows I'm ready to go."

What's next?

Allie began her career in Impact Wrestling as more of a comedic character, but slowly worked her way into wrestling serious matches. If All Elite Wrestling utilizes her in more of a wrestling capacity, the Knockouts division standout could get the opportunity to showcase more of her in-ring skills to a new population of wrestling fans.

