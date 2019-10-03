AEW News: Austin Aries sends message to AEW roster

Austin Aries sent some well wishes to the new promotion.

Former WWE, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star Austin Aries has been keeping his eye on All Elite Wrestling and all its developments since it became a promotion earlier this year. The former Impact Wrestling Champion wished everyone involved with the company good luck as they buckle down for AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite's debut on TNT tonight.

A big deal

Aries has worked for practically every promotion in the world and departed WWE in 2017. He returned to Impact and immediately won the World title. Aries left Impact after dropping the Impact Championship to Johnny Impact at Bound For Glory last year. Since then, he's continued his work on the independent scene, including a current run in Major League Wrestling.

He's embroiled in a feud with Teddy Hart and the Hart Foundation over the Middleweight Championship. That still didn't stop him from wishing everyone involved with AEW some luck prior to the debut of Wednesday Night Dynamite tonight on TNT. Aries showed some love by posting a video of himself in an AEW shirt and praising the AEW roster.

Depending on who you ask, AEW's television debut is either a big deal or nothing to worry about. What it does mean is that fans and wrestlers alike now have another big promotion to follow. If fans are merely WWE fans and not pro wrestling fans, that's fine, but a lot of people who may have been turned off by WWE over the last few years are likely looking for another prominent promotion to follow.

A possible tease?

By Aries wishing those in another promotion luck in their endeavors, some have speculated that Aries might be posturing for a potential spot in AEW in the future. He is still obligated to MLW and has helped that promotion just by working with its roster. Should he find himself looking for work elsewhere, he could potentially agree to terms with AEW. For now, however, he is likely just wishing the new kids on the block some luck as they try to take over the wrestling world.

