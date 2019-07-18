AEW Rumors: Backstage update on TNT start date, if EVOLVE attempted to compete

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to make its television debut on TNT this fall, and new details have emerged regarding the highly anticipated show premiere, along with details on the most recent AEW event, Fight For The Fallen.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, October 2nd appears to be the likely start date for AEW on TNT, which is a little over two months away.

There was also speculation that EVOLVE attempted to counter-program Fight For The Fallen with its 10th anniversary special, a theory The Observer has since debunked as likely false.

In case you didn't know...

AEW previously announced that it would premiere its new TV show on TNT sometime in October, but an official premiere date is yet to be announced.

Most recently, AEW held its Fight For The Fallen event, which was streamed live and for free via B/R Live. Prior to event, AEW ran a Fyter Fest event and its debut Double Or Nothing event, on the road to All Out taking place at the end of the summer.

The heart of the matter

According to The Newsletter, October 2nd appears to be the premiere date for AEW on TNT, and that would be just two days before WWE Smackdown Live moves to FOX Sports.

With regards to Fight For The Fallen, The Observer reports that the show drew just under 5,000 paid fans, and despite the event not selling out, the venue was at capacity. Additionally, Turner executives were reportedly in attendance for the event, scouting the brand as it anticipates its debut on TNT.

As far as the EVOLVE 10th anniversary special is concerned, which aired up against Fight For The Fallen on WWE Network, The Observer reports it was not WWE's intention to compete with AEW by running the show on the same night.

"Regarding the story itself, Evolve had the show booked and the talent on the show booked as well at the 2300 Arena before this date was publicly announced (although privately this date was pretty much known first)," wrote Dave Meltzer. "Evolve doing a show in Philadelphia on this date was not a WWE counter."

What's next?

It's up for debate whether or not WWE's decision to air the EVOLVE special on WWE Network was an attempt to compete with AEW, reports The Observer, but considering WWE already had production crew in the Philadelphia area for Extreme Rules the next night, it was much easier for WWE to air the EVOLVE special that night.

