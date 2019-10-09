AEW News: Big tag team match announced for tonight's episode of Dynamite

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 262 // 09 Oct 2019, 12:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW Women's Champion Riho teams up with Dr. Britt Baker tonight on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling have announced another big match for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The card already features The Young Bucks taking on Private Party as well as Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara teaming up to face Dustin Rhodes and 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Tag team match announced for AEW Dynamite tonight

The AEW Women's Champion, Riho, will team up with Dr. Britt Baker as the duo face Bea Priestly and Emi Sakura. Riho faced Nyla Rose last week on Dynamite with the Japanese star overcoming the odds to become the first-ever AEW Women's Champion. After the match, Nyla Rose laid out both Riho and Michael Nakazawa who had come into the ring to interview her.

Britt Baker was on commentary during the match last week and will herself have her eyes on Riho's title. Will the duo be able to work well together or will some tension appear because of Baker's title aspirations?

Announced matches for AEW Dynamite tonight

AEW Women's Champion Riho and Dr. Britt Baker vs Emi Sakura and Bea Priestly

Jon Moxley vs Shawn Spears

Darby Allin vs Jimmy Havoc (winner will challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship next week on Dynamite)

The Young Bucks vs Private Party (part of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament)

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs Dustin Rhodes and 'Hangman' Adam Page

What will WWE NXT offer this week?

NXT lost the ratings battle last week on the first night when the two shows went head to head, despite being an excellent show and easily comparable to a TakeOver card. What will NXT offer tonight? We have two huge matches announced as NXT UK Champion WALTER takes on Kush. We also have a huge NXT Cruiserweight Championship match as Lio Rush challenges Drew Gulak.