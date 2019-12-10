AEW News: Britt Baker describes her goals for the Women's division

Gold in her future?

While some have criticized the lack of attention on women's wrestling in AEW, there is hope that things will change over time. In an interview with Fightful, Britt Baker said that right now the AEW Women's division is still in its introductory phase and hopes that the division will inevitably connect with fans.

Moreover, she also says that unlike WWE, AEW only has 2 hours of television each week. She said,

"We're very much in the introductory phase. We only have two hours of TV a week. My goal for the women's division is I hope the fans at home, no matter who it is, can connect with one of the women in the women's division. Whether it's me, Riho, or Bea Priestley, God forbid. I think that's the most important thing and what draws the fans, is connecting with the person in the ring and getting behind them. Or when they really hate them. You want some type of feeling."

For the most part, her comments are quite correct. The promotion is not even a year old and they have only been on television since October. Like all shows, AEW Dynamite needs to find its feet as well as the right balance to present all its talent in the right way.