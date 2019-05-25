×
AEW News: CM Punk finally reveals his status for tonight's Double or Nothing event

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
765   //    25 May 2019, 20:27 IST

CM Punk says that he won't be at Double or Nothing tonight
CM Punk says that he won't be at Double or Nothing tonight

What's the story?

Rumours have circulated surrounding CM Punk over the past few weeks and his status for All Elite Wrestling's first show tonight in Las Vegas. Finally, CM Punk has commented on these rumours, but it isn't the outcome many fans would have wanted.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk left WWE back in 2014 and hasn't stepped foot back in a wrestling ring since, unless you count his recent masked run in where he proved that he could still deliver a GTS if needed. Punk has dedicated the last few years of his life to UFC and an acting career, with many fans believing that he has now retired from the business.

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks confirmed yesterday that the door is open to Punk if he wants to head over to AEW in the future, since the company now has a regular slot on TV for a weekly show much like WWE.

The heart of the matter

CM Punk and Dean Ambrose have been the two rumoured stars that many fans have been hoping appear as part of tonight's Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, but when a fan brought this up with CM Punk on Twitter, he seemingly stated that he wouldn't be part of the show.

Stu Bennett was once known as Wade Barrett in WWE and his catchphrase was "I'm afraid I've got some bad news for you." Punk is pointing out that he has some bad news for the fan, who stated that he had wasted his money if Punk doesn't show up.

What's next?

CM Punk isn't expected to be part of tonight's Double or Nothing event, but there are still some surprises in store, so never say never in the wrestling business.

Do you think Punk will appear in Las Vegas? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) CM Punk Cody Rhodes
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
