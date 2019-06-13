AEW News: CM Punk responds to AEW question, Cody Rhodes comments

CM Punk has not competed in an official match since January 2014

What's the story?

One day before tickets go on sale for AEW All Out, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have commented on whether we could see “The Best In The World” at the Chicago event on August 31.

In case you didn't know…

Since walking out of WWE in January 2014, CM Punk has tried his hand at a variety of different roles within the entertainment business, including television presenting and acting, while he has even participated in two UFC fights.

Throughout his five years away from the squared circle, there has been constant speculation over whether Punk will return to WWE or sign with another wrestling promotion.

The man himself has given contrasting updates on a possible in-ring comeback, with comments ranging from “I’m done” to “never say never”, and he recently made a surprise appearance at an independent event under a mask.

Given that he is friends with The Young Bucks’ Matt & Nick Jackson, two of AEW’s executive vice presidents, Punk potentially joining AEW has been one of the biggest talking points of 2019 so far.

The speculation increased last month after it was revealed that the logo for All Out features the stars of the Chicago flag, which Punk wore on his gear during his wrestling career.

The heart of the matter

Asked on Twitter if he will disappoint his fans by not showing up in AEW, CM Punk simply replied:

Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, told Comic Book that AEW will do “everything in their power” to sign Punk if the former WWE champion is serious about returning to wrestling.

He also mentioned that he would be doing a disservice if he focused his attention on signing Punk when AEW already has future stars like MJF, Jungle Boy, Britt Baker and Kylie Rae on its roster.

Regarding Punk, he said:

"Last year something with All In that we noticed is that at the actual show there wasn't a single CM Punk chant. I thought, 'Great, okay. It's not that they don't like Punk but they know that we're here and we're putting on this show.' This year I don't expect anything different. I've been very honest about that door remains opened. The fans have never given up on CM Punk and if he wanted to be part of AEW we would do everything in our power to make him part of it."

What's next?

Before AEW’s weekly television begins in October, fans of the new promotion can look forward to Fyter Fest (June 29), Fight for the Fallen (July 13) and All Out (August 31). As for CM Punk, his future remains as uncertain as ever.