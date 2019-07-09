AEW News: Cody Rhodes has good news for All Elite Wrestling fans

Photo by Thomas Tischio

What's the story?

Pro Wrestling's hottest new promotion, All Elite Wrestling, will be presenting its third official event this month when Fight For The Fallen airs just one night before WWE Extreme Rules.

AEW's Cody Rhodes has announced via Twitter that the entire Fight For The Fallen event will be streamed live and free of charge via B/R Live this coming Saturday night.

In case you didn't know...

The current lineup for All Elite Wrestling's Fight For The Fallen event is as follows:

-Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs The Young Bucks in a dream tag team match

-Kenny Omega vs Cima

-Brandi Rhodes vs Allie

-The Lucha Bros (Pentagon and Fenix) vs SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

-The pre-show will feature MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc in a six-man tag team match

The event will also feature a special appearance by Chris Jericho, who is set to return to action in AEW against Adam Page at the upcoming All Out event.

The heart of the matter

AEW's Fight For The Fallen event, which is a special charity show, will emanate live from The Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida. The event's kickoff show will begin at 7:30 pm EST, with the main event card beginning at 8:30 pm EST.

According to Cody Rhodes, for United States fans, Fight For The Fallen will air in its entirety for free, and the show will stream live via the B/R Live app. For fans outside of the United States, the show can be purchased for $12.99 via platforms such as FITE TV.

What's next?

All Elite Wrestling is steamrolling towards its next big event, All Out, with events such as Double Or Nothing and Fyter Fest laying the groundwork for the much-anticipated sequel to last year's All In PPV.

Fyter Fest and Double Or Nothing reportedly drew strong numbers for All Elite Wrestling, and bought in a strong audience for both the promotion and B/R Live, and Fight For The Fallen appears to be a very special show in the making.

Which match are you most looking forward to at AEW Fight For The Fallen? Let us know in the comment section!