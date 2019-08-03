AEW News: Cody Rhodes makes a historic announcement in regards to TNT debut TV taping

Major announcement from Cody

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes has announced on Twitter that the first-ever AEW on TNT show from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. has been sold out.

In case you didn't know...

On January 1st, 2019, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks officially inaugurated their brand new wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, as the trio partnered up with Tony Khan and the Khan Family.

Shortly after that, Cody and The Bucks' fellow Elite stablemate and former Bullet Club stablemate Kenny Omega also joined as one of the Executive Vice-Presidents of AEW. The likes of Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, MJF, and Britt Baker were some of the initial signings made by AEW, who hosted their debut shot Double or Nothing on the 25th of May in Las Vegas.

At AEW: Double Or Nothing, former WWE superstar Jon Moxley also made his return to Pro Wrestling and made his debut for the promotion when he attacked both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega following their main event.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling has now successfully sold out another show. Their first AEW on TNT episode, which will be airing live from Washington, D.C., is now confirmed to be a house full event.

Tickets went on sale at 12 noon ET today via Ticketmaster and around 3.15 ET, AEW EVP Cody announced that all the tickets have been sold out for the show at the Capital One Arena.

As of right now, the exact number of tickets sold has not been confirmed by AEW, however, the Capital One Arena is expected to host a total of 14,000 seats.

Cody made the following announcement on Twitter:

SOLD OUT❗️



Thank you all so very much.



(Do not give up hope on being there live though, we should be lifting potential camera/production holds as we get closer to the event. Keep checking at https://t.co/tzvxkxvV0O ) pic.twitter.com/lScHFwc4cd — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 2, 2019

What's next?

AEW's premiere episode on TNT takes place on the 2nd of October at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and so far several matches have been confirmed for the show including a singles match between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara.

The Elite will be facing Chris Jericho and two tag team partners of his choosing.

Jon Moxley is also confirmed to make his return to television, as well.