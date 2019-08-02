AEW News: Cody Rhodes reveals why he chose Washington, D.C. for the first-ever live AEW on TNT show

Patriotic Indeed

What's the story?

On 106.7 The Fan, Chad Dukes interviewed Cody Rhodes on their upcoming AEW television debut. Cody Rhodes also revealed why they chose D.C. for the first live show as it involved following the data and also a hint of American history.

In case you didn't know...

AEW announced that the first live TNT show will take place on October 02, 2019 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. While it's interesting that AEW would pick D.C. for the first show, it's also bewildering that they didn't go with Chicago where they presumably have a strong fan base.

The heart of the matter...

As part of the promotion for the first-ever AEW TV live event, Chad Dukes interviewed Cody Rhodes to discuss things such as the location, the sledgehammer shot at HHH and Cain Velasquez.

When Chad asked why they chose D.C. for the first live TV event, Cody Rhodes responded by saying that they're able to track a lot of data and they're following the data on it. He also said they have hired personnel who can help make these types of decisions. He elaborated further and said;

I'll give you an example. Rafael Morffi, who came from WWE and was there with me as our market rep, that's the individual who can look all across the board, and who can strategically place us in the best market and service every market that we possibly can, and reflect that data that's been reflected, and appease that, and all that math and all that science.

We've built a really great team around us, and short answer, I'm a huge fan of American history. I'm the American frickin' nightmare. It makes perfect sense that we're in Washington, D.C., the nation's capital. So that's the short answer. The long answer is that we've got a lot of really wonderful professional people who said this is the spot you want to be for the first show.

What's next?

The data tracking argument makes sense as analytics is the basis for most businesses right now, including entertainment and sports. From a symbolic point-of-view, setting it in the nation's capital is also keeping in line with the historic nature of AEW having their first-ever live TV show. Things are going to get interesting once October 02 comes around.