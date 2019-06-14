AEW News: Cody Rhodes talks about how blood will play a role in AEW PPVs and shows

Cody Rhodes sent a message to WWE by breaking a replica of Triple H's WrestleMania throne

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made history in 2019 alongside The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and 'Hangman' Adam Page when he started All Elite Wrestling with the backing of Tony Khan.

AEW has created waves in the world of pro wrestling, even putting WWE on their toes with the attention they have garnered in such a little time. One of the things that AEW has done is to establish that it will be quite a different product from WWE.

One such way is how blood will be treated in AEW. Cody Rhodes revealed the same in a recent interview with Comic Book.

At AEW: Double or Nothing, there was certainly not a lack of blood in the matches. Aside from the fact that Kenny Omega's nose was busted open during his match with Chris Jericho, there was no dearth of blood in one earlier match involving Cody Rhodes himself.

Cody Rhodes wrestled his own brother, Dustin Rhodes in a vicious match where Dustin bled all over the ring and Cody. At one point it could not be discerned if there was blood on his face or paint.

Cody revealed that AEW would not be limiting themselves and there was no fixed limitation for their pay-per-views not having blood. This would be extremely diffrerent from WWE's PG product.

"This isn't ballet, in terms of the physical side of it. It can get rather hairy and I did not anticipate the amount of blood but if you're looking for violence and physical storytelling that's a big part of what AEW is going to bring. There's not any guidelines to how our pay-per-views are going to be. They're treated as a sport centric product. You can see it in the NBA Finals, somebody gets their eye busted. You see it in boxing, somebody gets a hematoma on their forehead. It happens and it will happen at AEW."

This revelation could also mean that AEW's coming television show will be leaning more toward TV 14 than TV PG.

AEW: Fyter Fest is the next event of All Elite Wrestling and will take place on the 29th of June. It will see the debut of Jon Moxley in AEW. Given his hardcore wrestling history outside WWE, there could very well be blood in his match against Joey Janela.