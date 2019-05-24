AEW News: Cody Rhodes verbally destroys the WWE 24/7 Championship, defends Mick Foley

Cody Rhodes did not hold back at all

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are important behind-the-scenes figures for the promotion everyone's talking about- All Elite Wrestling. The three of them were at Starrcast when Cody Rhodes took a shot at the newly launched WWE 24/7 Championship.

In doing so, he defended Mick Foley, who was chosen to unveil the title to the masses but who was greeted with a chorus of jeers from the audience. Nick Jackson added that their titles will look good.

In case you didn't know...

Much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, at Money in the Bank it was announced that Mick Foley would be appearing on RAW to unveil WWE's newest title. The common belief is that there are far too many titles in WWE already.

There have been many 24/7 Champions since the title was launched. The current Champion is R-Truth who had to dress up like a woman to avoid potential challengers.

While the response to the title has been mixed, the design has been universally panned by one and all.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes did not hold back at all. He ranted about the 24/7 Championship with utmost rage and he just went on and on:

Let's be fair. We all love Mick Foley. Everyone loves Mick Foley right? (Crowd cheers). What a bad...I felt so bad. He's standing out there. He's a living legend. What the **** was he holding? Like no thought. No thought went into that. Like what is it? It's 24/7. So what do you put on it? 24/7. Like no thought!

Nick Jackson was laughing throughout Rhodes' angry rant. He added the following:

And you know what? Here's another thing. Our titles are gonna look good.

.@CodyRhodes on feeling bad for @RealMickFoley and the other company putting no thought on the 24/7 title. pic.twitter.com/pgCRaKDKQW — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) May 24, 2019

What's next?

Double or Nothing is coming our way very soon. Will it be exactly what wrestling fans have wanted? We don't have to wait long to find out.