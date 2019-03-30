AEW News: Double or Nothing match in jeopardy?

Adam Page and PAC look to tear the house down on May 25th

What's the story?

One of the most anticipated matches for AEW's Double or Nothing event features Adam "Hangman" Page and Open the Dream Gate Champion, PAC. In fact, some believe the man walking out of this will have the claim to the eventual AEW Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Back at the All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing Rally in January, Adam Page stated that he still had a lot to prove in the ring, and as a founding member of AEW, looked to be the first ever AEW Champion. His speech, however, was interrupted by the newest member of Dragon Gate's R.E.D. faction and the company's Open the Dream Gate Champion, PAC.

PAC said that Page couldn't even lace his boots, and got in the Hangman's face before simply walking away. He again interrupted Page at the Double or Nothing Ticket Rally, this time via satellite. PAC said that he's been told many times that he's not suitable for mainstream audiences, but plans to change that.

He told Page that his issues with him are nothing personal. He simply has a habit of "humbling the arrogant."

He went on to say that Page may be a bit taller than him, but size isn't what's important anymore, and vowed to send him riding off into the sunset.

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive report from Bodyslam.net, it seems that PAC may not be able to make Double or Nothing. He was recently pulled from Wrestlecon because they were unable to obtain a work visa for him. Considering a visa can take several months to procure, this puts his match with Adam Page at risk.

With Double or Nothing a little under two months away now, one has to wonder if AEW and PAC will be able to work this issue out, or if the company will have to find a replacement while they get this situation sorted.

What's next?

If PAC is unable to work at Double or Nothing, it would be a huge blow for AEW. The company's first official event is slated to be one of the biggest wrestling events of the year and managed to quickly sell out when tickets went on sale. Though this isn't the only high profile match on the card, it would definitely leave fans in attendance and around the world wanting more.

That's not exactly a bad thing, and with an unnamed event scheduled for June 29th and Fight for the Fallen taking place in July, fans wouldn't have to wait long to see the matchup should things not go as planned. In fact, it may make fans even hungrier to see PAC return to an American ring.r

