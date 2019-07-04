AEW News: Fight For The Fallen pre-show match announced

AEW Fight for the Fallen

All Elite Wrestling will present its third official event on Saturday, July 13th, as Fight for the Fallen will take place live at 8:30pm EST. A pre-show for the event will begin at 7:30pm, and the event, which will be headlined by a dream tag team match pitting The Young Bucks against Cody Rhodes and his brother Dustin Rhodes will be streamed live via B/R Live.

AEW has released the latest Road to Fight for the Fallen video, and during the episode it was announced that Shawn Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara will team up to face Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela in a six-man tag team match during the event's pre-show.

The new Road to Fight for the Fallen episode opened with a recap of Shawn Spears hitting Cody Rhodes in the head with a steel chair at Fyter Fest, a controversial spot which left Cody a bloody mess, and drew some criticism from fans and analysts who felt the unprotected chair shot was unnecessary and gratuitous.

The Road to Fight for the Fallen episode also features backstage footage of Spears and MJF getting into a heated argument backstage after Fyter Fest, which will make the pairing of the two interesting at the upcoming Fight for the Fallen event. You can watch more from the new episode in the video player below.

The six-man tag team match featuring MJF, Spears and Sammy Guevara will kickoff the Fight for the Fallen event on the pre-show, and below is the updated event card:

-- Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs The Young Bucks

-- Brandi Rhodes vs Allie

-- CIMA vs Kenny Omega

-- Kip Sabian vs Adam "Hangman" Page

-- MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela

It will be interesting to see how the six-man tag team match plays out considering there is tension between Shawn Spears and his teammate MJF, as well as clear tension between Spears and Cody Rhodes. As of this writing, it appears as if Cody and Spears are headed towards a singles match down the line, but the bout has yet to be announced.

