AEW News: First All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion crowned at Dynamite

The AEW Women's title.

Riho is officially your first AEW Women's Champion! The talented 22-year-old Japenese wrestler created history in the first episode of AEW Dynamite by beating Nyla Rose in an incredible match to win the title.

Michael Nakazawa showed up after the match to congratulate Riho, however, a distraught Nyla Rose went on to attack both Nakazawa and Riho.

Kenny Omega would come out to stop Rose to end the segment.

Riho becomes the inaugural AEW Women's Champion after an epic match

The AEW Women's Championship match between Riho and Nyle Rose was a perfectly-paced bout with loads of high impact spots, near falls and a hot crowd making it a perfect viewing experience.

Nyla Rose used her towering physical presence to keep Riho down for the most of the match but Riho was unpredictable as usual.

The Joshi wrestler showed resiliency to kick out of many pinfalls in the home stretch of the match. The final few minutes had the fans on their feet.

Rose slammed Riho onto the mat with a Death Valey Driver that almost got her the win. The fans in attendance thought that was it, however, Riho kicked out at two and three quarters.

Rose went up to the top turnbuckle but Riho followed her to the top and they both came crashing down in a suplex.

Riho then connected with the double knees first to the back and then to the face of Nyle Rose to get the pinfall.

The post-match celebrations were cut short, however, as Nyla Rose wanted to be a sour loser. She attacked Michael Nakazawa and botched a powerbomb by almost dropping him on his head. Rose got him up the second time and the announcers covered the mistake up by calling it a 'Double Clutch Liger Bomb'.

She then assaulted Riho and before any further damage could be done, Kenny Omega came out to stop her. Omega knows Riho well from their time wrestling in Singapore, thus it made sense for him to come to the aid of his friend.

Nyla Rose vs. Riho is set to continue in the weeks to come and it will be interesting to see how this all builds up.

