AEW News: Footage emerges of altercation between Enzo Amore and All Elite Wrestling star

Enzo Amore has released footage of the altercation

What's the story?

Earlier today, we reported that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela were involved in an altercation at a blink-182 gig in New Jersey.

Footage has now emerged of the scuffle, and it was Enzo Amore himself who uploaded it.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore was released from WWE amidst controversial circumstances back in January 2018. The 'Certified G' has since turned his attention to his rap career, but did appear in the crowd at Survivor Series in November, before being ejected from the building by security.

Enzo would then appear with Big Cass, under the name nZo, for Ring of Honor, but has since been AWOL in regards to the wrestling industry - until today when it emerged that he and Joey Janela had gotten into a real-life fight at a blink-182 concert in New Jersey, in news broken by the pair themselves.

Their accounts, though, were slightly different. Enzo said he thought Janela was a fan, warning the AEW man not to introduce himself to Enzo, saying he slapped Janela's hand away and Janela ran.

Janela responded to say it's not a work and they had the "sh****est fist fight of the year" - before Enzo reiterated that Janela walked away. The former WWE man then said everything Janela says is a work, which would be fine if Enzo was a wrestler.

The heart of the matter

Footage has now emerged of the altercation between Enzo and Janela, which you can watch here.

In the footage, you can clearly see a crowd form around Janela and Amore as they square up to each other, although no physicality actually happens.

What's next?

Well, is this a work or a shoot? Who knows. I guess it's all eyes on Twitter to see how this one plays out.

Do you think this was a real altercation, or is it all for publicity? Let us know in the comments.