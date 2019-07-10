×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Former WWE star '99 percent sure' going to join All Elite Wrestling

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
10 Jul 2019, 20:25 IST

The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes continue to sign new talents
The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes continue to sign new talents

What's the story?

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, The Young Bucks’ Matt & Nick Jackson confirmed that PAC, formerly known as Neville in WWE, is almost certainly going to join AEW in the near future.

In case you didn't know…

AEW originally advertised PAC vs. Hangman Adam Page as one of the featured matches for the company’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 25.

However, the match was cancelled just a week before the event due to creative differences, with several outlets reporting that Japanese promotion Dragon Gate did not want PAC to lose due to his status as the Open the Dream Gate champion.

As AEW had planned for Page to win the match, a compromise was reached and the two men faced each other at a Wrestle Gate Pro show in Nottingham, England shortly before Double or Nothing, with Page winning via disqualification after PAC attacked the referee.

The heart of the matter

Two of AEW’s executive vice presidents, Matt & Nick Jackson, opened up on a wide range of topics during their conversation with Chris Van Vliet.

Asked for an update on the situation with PAC, Matt insisted that the former WWE Superstar is still joining the company and his deal is “99 percent” finalised.

Nick went on to say that he and his brother have worked alongside PAC in the past and they remain big fans of his work.

“It’s a work in progress. It’s obvious that Matt and I are big fans of his. We met him ten years ago over in Japan, so we’ll always have ties with him. We want to work things out with him.”

What's next?

The Young Bucks will face Cody & Dustin Rhodes at AEW Fight for the Fallen on Saturday, July 13, while the man who PAC was supposed to take on at Double or Nothing – Hangman Adam Page – will warm up for his AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho by facing Kip Sabian.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks PAC
Advertisement
4 wrestlers All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could sign in 2019
RELATED STORY
AEW News: All Elite Wrestling takes a not-so-subtle shot at WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why wrestling fans are excited about AEW right now
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Impact Wrestling star set to replace Pac at Fyter Fest 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion teases move to AEW
RELATED STORY
Predicting the first title holders in All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: AEW Double or Nothing match canceled? 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Major TV Network officially announces the All Elite Wrestling TV Show
RELATED STORY
AEW News: All Elite Wrestling add Luchasaurus to their expanding roster
RELATED STORY
Who owns AEW wrestling company?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us