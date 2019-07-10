AEW News: Former WWE star '99 percent sure' going to join All Elite Wrestling

The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes continue to sign new talents

What's the story?

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, The Young Bucks’ Matt & Nick Jackson confirmed that PAC, formerly known as Neville in WWE, is almost certainly going to join AEW in the near future.

In case you didn't know…

AEW originally advertised PAC vs. Hangman Adam Page as one of the featured matches for the company’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 25.

However, the match was cancelled just a week before the event due to creative differences, with several outlets reporting that Japanese promotion Dragon Gate did not want PAC to lose due to his status as the Open the Dream Gate champion.

As AEW had planned for Page to win the match, a compromise was reached and the two men faced each other at a Wrestle Gate Pro show in Nottingham, England shortly before Double or Nothing, with Page winning via disqualification after PAC attacked the referee.

The heart of the matter

Two of AEW’s executive vice presidents, Matt & Nick Jackson, opened up on a wide range of topics during their conversation with Chris Van Vliet.

Asked for an update on the situation with PAC, Matt insisted that the former WWE Superstar is still joining the company and his deal is “99 percent” finalised.

Nick went on to say that he and his brother have worked alongside PAC in the past and they remain big fans of his work.

“It’s a work in progress. It’s obvious that Matt and I are big fans of his. We met him ten years ago over in Japan, so we’ll always have ties with him. We want to work things out with him.”

What's next?

The Young Bucks will face Cody & Dustin Rhodes at AEW Fight for the Fallen on Saturday, July 13, while the man who PAC was supposed to take on at Double or Nothing – Hangman Adam Page – will warm up for his AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho by facing Kip Sabian.