AEW News: Former WWE star officially signs with AEW

Cody Rhodes is one of AEW's executive vice presidents

What's the story?

It was revealed during the latest ‘Road to Fyter Fest’ YouTube video that Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE, has officially signed with AEW.

In case you didn't know…

WWE announced in February 2019 that Shawn Spears had been granted his release.

The former NXT star’s deal was due to expire in April 2020 but the company allowed him to leave one year early after he voiced his frustration about the direction that his “Perfect Ten” character was going in on the main roster.

One day after his 90-day no-compete clause ended, Spears produced a strong showing in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing before being eliminated by Dustin Thomas.

Although many people thought that Spears, who is good friends with AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes in real life, had signed a contract with the new company, he clarified to Fightful after the event that he had not yet agreed a deal.

He said,

“At this moment, there's nothing in writing. When the opportunity came to [be at AEW Double or Nothing], I dove all over it. I didn't ask any questions. I didn't care. I knew this was groundbreaking and history-making and I wanted to be a part of that.”

The heart of the matter

AEW is promoting its next show, Fyter Fest, by posting a series of videos on YouTube in the weeks leading up to the event on June 29.

Midway through the latest video, a vignette showed Shawn Spears breaking free from shackles, training in a wrestling ring and overlooking a city landscape.

Nik Sobic, AEW’s vice president of business operations, was then shown talking to Cody Rhodes, who said:

“He [Spears] could potentially be a player-coach, eventually a coach… great for the young guys and he’s a great hand, so I’m happy with it.”

Sobic then congratulated Rhodes on “another great signing”.

What's next?

AEW Fyter Fest takes place in Daytona Beach, Florida on June 29, with Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela and Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin among the featured matches that have been announced so far.