AEW News: Former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. wants to be in All Elite Wrestling 

In an interview with The Hannibal TV, Davey Boy Smith Jr. spoke of his MMA training, his time in MLW, other athletes coming into WWE like Tyson Fury as well as AEW. Smith gave his opinion on the company and believed that he can be a part of it in the future.

Who is Davey Boy Smith Jr.?

Davey Boy Smith Jr. or David Hart Smith as he was known in WWE is the son of 'The British Bulldog' Davey Boy Smith. He is part of the legendary Hart family and is one of the last people ever to train in the famous Hart Dungeon alongside future tag team partner Tyson Kidd.

He has held titles in WWE, NJPW, Pro Wrestling Noah, Ring Ka King and is currently wrestling in MLW. He is a member of the New Era Hart Foundation in MLW alongside cousin Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr. carries on the tradition of their family.

Will Davey Boy Smith Jr. appear in AEW?

Smith was asked about what he thought of AEW and Smith said he was not surprised by their initial success. He also said,

"Well, it hasn't surprised me because it's a new thing on television and fans are going to naturally draw towards that.I've been watching some of it, there has been some good and some so-so. I think what they're doing is good. I had mentioned before, like big guys not...I think they brought in Jake Hager, which is cool because they do need big guys now. It's what I've been saying all along. And I would like to be part of AEW."

Smith further said that he's just waiting to see how things pan out for the promotion and if they continue to beat NXT in the ratings. Till then, he's just biding his time.

The segment starts at 14:15 in the video below.

What's next?

Davey Boy Smith Jr. has a point that there is a lack of "Big Men" in AEW. Perhaps, a few big guys like him could add some depth to the promotion and had that variety they need in wrestling body type and skill. It'll be interesting if Smith makes the jump in the future once his contract with MLW comes to an end.

