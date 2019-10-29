AEW News: Former WWE Superstar Diamond Dallas Page wasn't supposed to be at AEW Dynamite last week

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 550 // 29 Oct 2019, 15:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The one and only DDP

In an interview with Wrestling INC’s WINCLY podcast, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) discussed a variety of topics such as DDPY, his theme, and other related issues.

He also spoke about his recent appearance on AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh, where he joined Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and MJF to take on The Inner Circle in a brawl. DDP revealed that he was not supposed to be on the show but Cody asked him to appear as a special favour.

Who is DDP?

Diamond Dallas Page was one of the biggest stars in WCW at one point and was considered the people's champion. His swagger and demeanor got him over with the fans as he feuded with the NWO. When he arrived in WWE, he had an ill-fated feud with The Undertaker which didn't really fit his character.

He promptly retired in 2006 but then developed DDP YOGA which has helped several wrestlers, celebrities and other sports personalities overcome their physical ailments. During this time, he has appeared several times in AEW and has been very open about his relationship with Cody Rhodes.

Why did DDP appear on AEW Dynamite?

From the looks of it, Cody asked DDP to appear as a favor to him. It makes sense in this regard because DDP is practically a mentor for Cody and his relationship with the Rhodes family goes back decades.

DDP also said that fans should not expect him to take bumps in the ring.

"I wasn’t supposed to be at the AEW show but Cody called me the day before. He goes, ‘Hey, can you do this?’ I go, ‘Yeah okay. I really don’t see it happening [with another match]. Some Diamond Cutters – I have plenty of those left in me. But actually working? I’m gonna say no right now because I’d have to get paid to take any kind of bumps [laughs].

"If [Cody] needs me to do something, then I’m gonna do it. Getting in the ring? I want the young boys to do their thing. These are the Superstars where if I can help them get any cred – I did it back in the TNA days when they brought back me and Scott and Kev – that’s what got them on Spike. These guys are already on TNT.” (H/T 411 Mania)

Advertisement

DDP's correct in saying the focus should be on the younger guys and in reality, they don't really need his help, although it looks like he will continue to work with AEW in some shape or form.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!