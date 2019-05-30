AEW News: Former WWE Superstar removed from event poster; may not work in the future

Will Pac settle his creative differences and work for AEW?

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling is the talk of the town after its exceptional Double or Nothing show. While the new promotion is where most non-WWE wrestlers want to be at the moment, there is one particular name who may not be featured on Tony Khan's show going forward.

Pac, formerly known as Neville from his time in WWE, has been pulled from all the promotional content for the upcoming Fyter Fest event.

In case you didn't know...

Pac and AEW have been through a rocky relationship as of late. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was originally scheduled to face Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing and was even booked to lose the match.

However, Pac wasn't too pleased with the decision as taking a loss while being Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling's reigning Open the Dream Gate Champion would have made him and the Japanese promotion look weak in the process.

His match against Page was cancelled due to the widely speculated creative differences and Hangman was instead inserted into the Casino Battle Royal as the 21st entrant, which he won.

It seems the issues between Pac and AEW has still not been ironed out if the latest listings for Fyter Fest are any indication.

The heart of the matter

Pac was set to team up with the Lucha Bros to take on The Elite at Fyter Fest, however, he has now been removed from the posters. AEW have yet to announce his replacement and have hyped the match up with the mystery partner angle.

This is how the card looks as of this writing:

Michael Nakazawa vs. Jebailey (Hardcore Match)

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

The Lucha Bros & TBD vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega)

What's next?

While AEW is open to working with Pac, both parties need to come to a definite conclusion regarding the creative direction to avoid further problems. For now, we don't expect Pac to work for AEW unless there is another twist in the tale.

AEW's Fyter Fest will take place on June 29th, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida at the Ocean Center.