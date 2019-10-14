AEW News: Former WWE Superstar Taz will be a guest announcer on AEW Dark in Philadelphia

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 57 // 14 Oct 2019, 01:05 IST

Taz will be in the city of brotherly love

Cody Rhodes announced on Twitter that former WWE Superstar Taz will be a guest announcer on AEW Dark when they come to Philadelphia on October 16th. This will mark Taz's return to professional wrestling announcing in over 4 years.

Who is Taz?

Taz or Tazz as he was once known in WWE, was one of the ECW originals. He was one of the greatest stars in ECW and was an intense in-ring performer with an aggressive style. He had a penchant for suplexes, which earned him the nickname "The Human Suplex Machine". He won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice during his run in the original ECW.

Tazz in WWE

By adding a Z to his original ring name, Tazz made his debut in WWE at the 2000 Royal Rumble. He resoundingly defeated the then-undefeated Kurt Angle. While Tazz made a spectacular debut, his WWE run didn't match his success in ECW. He won the WWE Hardcore Championship thrice and was a member of The Alliance in the invasion storyline.

Tazz eventually became a commentator on the SmackDown brand in 2002 where he served for 7 years, before eventually leaving the company in 2009.

Taz's run in Impact Wrestling

Taz became a color commentator on TNA Impact in 2009 and stayed with the company till 2015. His memorable role was his involvement with the Aces & Eights storyline.

Taz on AEW

As noted above, Cody Rhodes announced that Taz would be coming back as a guest commentator for AEW Dark.

A few weeks ago, Taz had spoken about wanting to come back to professional wrestling commentary on Wrestling Inc's podcast.

"It's been several years since I've done commentary in pro wrestling and over time it's something I've missed," Taz told WINCLY. "Anybody who listens to my podcast, they're not super-shocked as I talked about this in one of my shows about a month ago that I missed commentary. Then it just blew up and truth be told, it was a part of my career that I loved."

Will Taz sign with AEW?

With Taz looking to return to pro wrestling commentary, this might be a one-time guest spot. Taz was always good in color commentary and him calling AEW Dark may lead to more appearances in the future.