AEW News: Former WWE Superstar wants to face Cody Rhodes

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Cody Rhodes

Austin Aries is currently a free agent and it looks like he is eyeing a move to All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar revealed on Twitter that he would love to face Cody Rhodes in AEW.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion also claimed that he is digging what AEW are doing and compared it with NWA and WCW. He believes that the new promotion is a mix of NWA Crockett and the best of WCW!

Austin tweeted out his agreement to a fan, who had expressed his desire to see a match between Aries and Cody in 2020. He tweeted:

I’ll second this. And luckily I’m still a free agent. @CodyRhodes is one of a handful of men I’d love to compete against. And I’ve been digging what @AEWrestling has been doing so far, it’s like watching a new age NWA Crockett years mashed up with the best of WCW years.

I’ll second this. And luckily I’m still a free agent. @CodyRhodes is one of a handful of men I’d love to compete against. And I’ve been digging what @AEWrestling has been doing so far, it’s like watching a new age NWA Crockett years mashed up with the best of WCW years. https://t.co/qs7jcWWCZZ — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) December 27, 2019

This is not the first time Aries has spoken about AEW on his social media channels. He had previously wished them the best of luck just before their weekly show, AEW Dynamite was set to premiere on TNT.

Will All Elite Wrestling sign Austin Aries and hand him his dream match in 2020? Only time will tell.