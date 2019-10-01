AEW News: Former WWE Universal Champion introduced Cody Rhodes to the Young Bucks

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 68 // 01 Oct 2019, 11:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Interesting connection

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes revealed that as he exited WWE, he was concerned about how to survive on the independent scene. Rhodes sought Kevin Owens' advice, and he recommended Rhodes to speak to The Young Bucks, who were successful on the independent scene.

Why did Cody Rhodes leave WWE?

Rhodes was unhappy with his position in the company. He felt that he could be a main-eventer and believed that he could do it outside the company. But Rhodes had only known WWE and never worked for any other wrestling promotion.

Rhodes took a leap of faith and decided to move on from the company that both his father and brother had been a part of. The Rhodes family legacy is renowned in the world of professional wrestling, especially in the WWE.

Why did Kevin Owens introduce Cody Rhodes to the Young Bucks?

Rhodes was about to leave WWE and was unsure of what the world outside the company would be like. He decided to take advice from Owens on how to survive on the independent scene. (H/T 411Mania)

“I’m a big organizer and planner. So I had been in [WWE wrestler] Kevin Owens’ ear, like, ‘Hey, what does the world look like? I’ve saved a chunk of my money and I bought a home and stuff, but I want to make sure I can keep it. What does it look like out there?’ And Kevin was the one who said, ‘I’ll introduce you to The Young Bucks. They’re the masters of having marketed themselves outside of the company.’ Me and Brandi were totally fearless in that moment. It was crazy.”

It's interesting that Owens was the one to introduce Rhodes to the Young Bucks. If AEW is a success in the long term, one could say that (in jest) Owens was the catalyst for the formation of the upstart company. If this was a DC Comics title, the term "secret origins" would be the best way to describe it.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!