AEW News: Fyter Fest rematch set for AAA TripleMania, Kenny Omega set to debut

Nicky Pags
CONTRIBUTOR
News
145   //    03 Jul 2019, 03:08 IST

Photo by Joao Ferreira
Photo by Joao Ferreira

What's the story

AAA's annual TripleMania event just got a lot bigger, as All Elite Wrestling has announced that a rematch from Fyter Fest will take place at TripleMania this year.

The company has announced the team of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will once again square off against The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid, this time in Mexico.

In case you didn't know...

At AEW's Fyter Fest event which took place in June, Kenny Omega and The Bucks emerged victorious against The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid, when Omega was able to hit the V-Trigger on Laredo Kid, followed by The One-Winged Angel, for the pinfall victory.

The bout saw The Bucks compete dressed as Ken and Ryu of Street Fighter fame, while Kenny Omega sported his best Akuma gear. The match was filled with wall-to-wall action and was universally praised as one of the best matches of the night.

The heart of the matter

The two mega teams will once again do battle at AAA's TripleMania event, and not only will the much-hyped rematch take place, but the bout will mark Kenny Omega's AAA debut.

The action goes down on August 3rd live from Arena Ciudad de Mexico and pits All Elite Wrestling against AAA for the very first time.

What's next

Kenny Omega is on a hot streak since signing with AEW, as he competed in a high profile match against Chris Jericho at the company's debut PPV, Double or Nothing, which took place over Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas.

On the horizon for Omega is a match against former WWE star Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, and that bout has been set for the upcoming All Out PPV, which will be All Elite Wrestling's sequel to the highly praised All In PPV, which took place in 2018. 

Are you excited for the Fyter Fest rematch to take place in AAA? Let us know in the comment section!

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Kenny Omega Nick Jackson
