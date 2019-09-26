AEW News: Huge match confirmed for the TNT premiere of Dynamite

Hangman Page and PAC

All Elite Wrestling will be broadcasting its weekly episodes, named Dynamite, starting from October 2 on TNT. Looking at the card for the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite, it can be stated that the promotion is willing to pull out all the stops on their television debut.

Adding to the already stacked match card, AEW recently announced one more mega clash for Dynamite, as Hangman Page goes one-on-one against PAC.

#AEWDynamite LIVE Wednesday, October 2nd

Washington, DC - @CapitalOneArena

HANGMAN PAGE vs PAC pic.twitter.com/NV2s4brcWm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 25, 2019

AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling recently confirmed that their brand new weekly episodic television show on TNT will be called Dynamite. The matches that are already announced for the premiere episode include:

#1 The Young Bucks vs Chris Jericho and two partners of his choosing

#2 Cody vs Sammy Guevara

#3 Nyla Rose vs Riho to crown the inaugural AEW Women's Champion

#4 MJF vs Brandon Cutler

#5 Hangman Page vs PAC

Also, Jon Moxley is scheduled to make a live appearance during the show.

Hangman Page vs PAC history

In the initial days of the promotion, PAC was one of the first signees of All Elite Wrestling. During the AEW rallies, he hinted going after The Hangman, to which Adam Page responded accordingly. The two were set to battle it out at the AEW: Double or Nothing pay-per-view but the plans changed at the last moment.

AEW couldn't come to terms with PAC and Dragon Gate, a Japanese promotion where he held the Open the Dream Gate Championship at that time. Owing to this disagreement, PAC vs Hangman Page had to be called off from the AEW event.

However, the fans witnessed the two square off against each other at Wrestle Gate Pro, just a week before the Double or Nothing event. That match was more of a segment, an attempt to build up a story behind the cancellation of their clash at Double or Nothing.

Since then, Adam Page went on to become the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship and PAC made an impressive debut by defeating Kenny Omega. With them facing each other on the first episode of Dynamite, the fans can expect the two to conclude what they had started several months ago.