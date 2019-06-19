AEW News: Impact Wrestling star set to replace Pac at Fyter Fest

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 601 // 19 Jun 2019, 04:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pac

What's the story?

On the recent episode of Being The Elite, new AAA Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers revealed their mystery tag team partner for the upcoming AEW: Fyter Fest show -- Laredo Kid.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to AEW: Double or Nothing, current Open the Dream Gate Champion, Pac was pulled off All Elite Wrestling's debut show due to creative differences with the promotion. Pac's highly awaited match against Hangman Page eventually took place at UK's WrestleGate promotion in Nottingham, England.

Pac eventually also pulled from the Fyter Fest card where he was scheduled for yet another highly awaited match, as he was set to team up with The Lucha Brothers for a match against The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

However, the current Dragon Gate star also pulled from AEW's second show and his replacement has now been confirmed.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, the duo of Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix revealed their brand new tag team partner for their upcoming match against The Elite at Fyter Fest.

As seen on this week's BTE, the show ended with the footage of Pentagon and Fenix regaining the AAA Tag Team Titles from The Young Bucks and then announcing Impact Wrestling star Laredo Kid as their newest tag team partner for Fyter Fest.

The Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter and commented on his upcoming AEW debut, as he stated that this was an offer he certainly couldn't reject.

What's next?

Laredo Kid will be making his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the 29th of June, 2019 at the Daytona Beach in what will be a six-man tag team match wrestling fans definitely wouldn't want to miss out.

From here on though, it will be interesting to note if Laredo Kid decides to stick around with AEW or not.