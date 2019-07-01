AEW News: Impact Wrestling star teases signing for All Elite Wrestling?

Could Killer Kross be heading to AEW soon?

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling could be losing another one of its stars soon with Killer Kross asking for his release from the company last month. Kross has now taken to social media and recently teased that his future could be on All Elite Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

PWInsider first reported that Killer Kross had asked for his release from Impact Wrestling early last month which was later confirmed by Kross himself. Kross and Impact were in the midst of negotiating a new contract but Impact did not offer Kross the money he was looking for.

Kross later said that Impact officials had gone as far as to suggest that he get a second job if he wasn't happy with the money he was making.

Here's what Killer Kross had to say about his situation with Impact Wrestling:

“I will humbly say that I barely even existed to the pro wrestling world — or the industry — prior to IMPACT Wrestling. I’ve never asked, in my opinion, for anything that I didn’t think that I deserved. I didn’t think that I would be asking for anything I couldn’t contribute back. I was led to believe that it was not available.”

“If you get to a job and you are told that something you’re looking for is not available and then you come to find out six months later that that’s not true, it has been available and other people have it … you can imagine that you’d be a little disparaged.”

The heart of the matter

Killer Kross came out on Instagram recently and posted a photo of Cody and Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing. With the post, Kross seemingly teased signing with All Elite Wrestling in the future. Take a look at the photo and the caption below:

What's next?

Killer Kross is still officially signed to Impact Wrestling. However, he could leave the company in the near future after asking for his release.