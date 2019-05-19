AEW News: Jack Swagger potentially spoils Jon Moxley's future plans

Did the MMA star drop a major bombshell?

What's the story?

There's been a lot of speculation over Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose's next major move. He's been a free agent and we've only got one video from him revealing that Jon Moxley would be returning.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on his MMA show, Jake Hager, aka Jack Swagger was asked about potentially signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). While admitting that he had spoken to them, he may have accidentally revealed Jon Moxley's major signing.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose revealed to WWE around January that he had no intentions of re-signing his contract when it expired in April. WWE made the announcement and surely enough, the second half of April saw Dean Ambrose bid goodbye to WWE.

Since going into free agency, there wasn't a word from him except once - when he uncharacteristically took to social media to promote a new video, revealing the return of Jon Moxley.

There has been a lot of speculation since, with AEW being the favourites to potentially sign the former WWE Champion.

Jack Hager is now 2-0 in MMA career, recently picking up his second win.

The heart of the matter

When asked about potentially signing with AEW, Hager said that he didn't want to step in Jon Moxley's shadow, potentially spoiling AEW's signing of him.

I don’t want to step in Jon Moxley’s shadow. I think that’s going to be a great debut for him, hopefully I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that’s where we see him at.

If you watch the video below, you can notice Hager's quick response to stating that his "fingers were crossed" and that he was just hoping. (Timestamp - 15:35)

Jon Moxley is now heavily rumoured to be appearing at AEW's first show "Double or Nothing" on May 25th.

What's next?

AEW's first-ever PPV is approaching and it's fully expected to change the landscape of pro wrestling. Do you hope that Jon Moxley has signed with AEW?