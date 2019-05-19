×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Jack Swagger potentially spoils Jon Moxley's future plans

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
19 May 2019, 00:18 IST

Did the MMA star drop a major bombshell?
Did the MMA star drop a major bombshell?

What's the story?

There's been a lot of speculation over Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose's next major move. He's been a free agent and we've only got one video from him revealing that Jon Moxley would be returning.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on his MMA show, Jake Hager, aka Jack Swagger was asked about potentially signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). While admitting that he had spoken to them, he may have accidentally revealed Jon Moxley's major signing.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose revealed to WWE around January that he had no intentions of re-signing his contract when it expired in April. WWE made the announcement and surely enough, the second half of April saw Dean Ambrose bid goodbye to WWE.

Since going into free agency, there wasn't a word from him except once - when he uncharacteristically took to social media to promote a new video, revealing the return of Jon Moxley.

There has been a lot of speculation since, with AEW being the favourites to potentially sign the former WWE Champion.

Jack Hager is now 2-0 in MMA career, recently picking up his second win.

The heart of the matter

When asked about potentially signing with AEW, Hager said that he didn't want to step in Jon Moxley's shadow, potentially spoiling AEW's signing of him.

I don’t want to step in Jon Moxley’s shadow. I think that’s going to be a great debut for him, hopefully I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that’s where we see him at.

If you watch the video below, you can notice Hager's quick response to stating that his "fingers were crossed" and that he was just hoping. (Timestamp - 15:35)

Advertisement

Jon Moxley is now heavily rumoured to be appearing at AEW's first show "Double or Nothing" on May 25th.

What's next?

AEW's first-ever PPV is approaching and it's fully expected to change the landscape of pro wrestling. Do you hope that Jon Moxley has signed with AEW?

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Jack Swagger Dean Ambrose
Advertisement
AEW News: Former World Champion says he is in talks with AEW
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley: 5 clear indications which prove that Dean Ambrose is joining AEW
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents for Jon Moxley in AEW 
RELATED STORY
Dean Ambrose News: Top AEW star teases a match with Jon Moxley 
RELATED STORY
5 former WWE Superstars who could make a surprise appearance at AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can Jon Moxley be the first AEW Champion
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley show up at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
4 Former WWE Superstars who have been approached by AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW
RELATED STORY
5 perfect options for Jon Moxley after WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us