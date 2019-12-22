AEW News: Jim Ross reveals his future after current contract expires

If wrestling fans were to name their top five professional wrestling commentators or announcers, Jim Ross would be very high on that list. Which is why his revelation while appearing as a guest on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch would have come as a pleasant surprise to everyone.

Ross said that he would renew his contract if given a chance, and possibly keep going till his 80s.

Ross was the heart and soul of Monday Night Raw during the Attitude Era, and called some of the greatest WWE matches that included The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Undertaker and Triple H. He often appeared alongside Jerry 'The King' Lawler, and the duo had an on-air chemistry that is rarely seen in today's professional wrestling landscape.

Currently, he serves as an announcer and senior advisor for AEW.

His pairing with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on AEW TV has been met with widespread praise. Schiavone himself was the voice of WCW Monday Nitro and had worked with Ross before he departed for WWE.

Sitting with Deitsch, Ross said that he would like to renew his contract and perhaps, continue into his 80s like Vin Scully. He explained, (H/T POST Wrestling):

"Here's what I'd probably like to do: How about renew it? And get another one. Hey look, if our man Vin Scully can do it until his 80s — that scares some young fans right there. 'Oh my God, that old bastard is thinking about doing this until his 80s.' Well let's not get carried away kids. Lighten up for instance. It's not that bad."

Ross is probably joking about going that long but it's also encouraging to note that he is loving his job and wants to keep going till he can.