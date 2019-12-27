AEW News: Jim Ross was embarrassed by the Dark Order segment on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross weighed in on the highly criticized ending segment of AEW Dynamite, which featured The Dark Order destroying The Elite and SCU. Ross didn't like the segment and was embarrassed by it.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that the problems can be fixed in time. He said (H/T 411 Mania):

"So I think that everything people saw can be fixed. I’m as excited about this brand as I’ve ever been. I know we’re gonna be just fine. I truly believe that, Conrad. It’s not just me bulls**ting. I’m 67 years old with a three-year contract. You do the math. I’m on the back nine, baby. And I ain’t planning on going out the back nine less than what I want. And what I feel, what I need. So we’re gonna be fine. It’s gonna take some time. So the question is, how much time? I don’t know."

Ross also said that the company will be fine in the long run but will have to deal with several new talents coming in. He explained:

"New talents coming in. But it’s a hard act to balance to keep your incumbents so to speak over, while getting other talents over. So it’s a hell of a deal. But we’ll be fine, I really believe that. And I was embarrassed to see what I saw. Did I like it? Hell no, I didn’t like it. Who could like it? For God’s sake. So I’ll just admit to all of you."

Ross is very forthright in his criticism of the segment. In a sense, he's quite right that AEW is a new promotion and are constantly on a learning curve to fix the problems on hand.