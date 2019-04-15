AEW News: Joey Janela explains why he signed with AEW over WWE and provides details on his AEW contract

The Bad Boy

What's the story?

In an interview with Fightful.com, Joey Janela explains that he signed with AEW over WWE, due to the fact that he could continue his wrestle-themed shows outside the company.

He also revealed interesting details about his AEW contract.

In case you didn't know...

Joey Janela is one of the more interesting wrestlers on the independent scene. He does his own shows such as Joey Janela's spring break, which was originally conducted during the week of WrestleMania, back in 2017.

Joey Janela's Spring Break 3 was a sellout event and held on April 05, 2019, which he did in association with Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). It had matches which featured the likes of Jungle Boy, Penelope Ford, LAX, Brian Pillman Jr., Joey Ryan, and other independent wrestlers.

Joey Janela also appeared at All In in 2018, featuring in a match with Hangman Page. As wrestling fans may know, All In was the catalyst for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) being formed.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Fightful.com, Janela provided details as to why he signed with AEW over WWE.

It was a big part. That's why I didn't want to sign with WWE yet. I'm having too much fun. These guys are going to give me the opportunity to keep doing what I'm doing right now. What I'm going to be doing is going to play out over this three-year deal with them. It's very special that I get a chance to stick around and see talent develop. With my shows and the Game Changer brand getting more involved with the non Janela shows -- I want to make sure we can help develop talent for the future.

He also provided details on his AEW contract.

I think the contracts officially start May 1st. That's when things roll through, but we already got handled a little bit money-wise, so things are looking great. I'm already getting paid. Dealing with that is cool. Getting my first paycheck after 14 years of busting my ass. Never received a paycheck from Wrestling, just from jobs that have kept me afloat until I got to this point.

What's next?

AEW Double or Nothing will be held on May 25, 2019. Joey Janela is not confirmed to have a match on the card as yet.

