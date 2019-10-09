AEW News: Jon Moxley addresses rumors of him signing with AEW on the same day he debuted at Double or Nothing

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.01K // 09 Oct 2019, 21:33 IST

Jon Moxley confronting Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing

In an interview session with BUILD Series' Matt Forte that featured stars from All Elite Wrestling such as the first and current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy, Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, and Jon Moxley, the man once known as Dean Ambrose was asked to address the rumors surrounding his contract signing with AEW.

Jon Moxley on when he signed the contract with AEW

Jon Moxley was on a roll after he parted ways with WWE earlier this year and jumped ship to AEW. On May 25, Moxley shocked the entire wrestling world when he made his surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing by coming down through the crowd to attack Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after their main-event match.

He then made his in-ring debut for AEW by defeating Joey Janela in a hardcore non-sanctioned match at AEW's Fyter Fest PPV event. Both Janela and Moxley were lauded for their performances by fans and pundits alike.

His momentum came to a temporary halt after he pulled out of his match against Kenny Omega that was scheduled to take place at AEW All Out due to an MRSA staph infection on his elbow. He made an unexpected return on the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite after being away from in-ring competition for a month by attacking Kenny Omega in the latter's main-event bout.

During the interview session, Matt Forte said he had read somewhere that Moxley had signed with AEW on the same day he appeared at Double or Nothing, and wanted to know if it was true.

Moxley denounced the rumor by saying that he had signed with AEW a couple of weeks before making his presence felt at Double or Nothing:

It didn't happen that day. It took a couple of weeks. I made the official agreement; for me it was all just crazy timing and so much of this business is just timing.

He also added that he hadn't heard of AEW until he contacted Chris Jericho when he wanted to know which promotion he could join at the moment. Jericho then suggested him to contact Cody Rhodes and the rest, as they say, is history.

Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears at AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will make his televised debut for AEW on the second episode of Dynamite where he will face another former WWE Superstar in the form of Shawn Spears, who has undergone a massive persona change since joining AEW. It remains to be seen if Moxley can regain his momentum by defeating Spears.