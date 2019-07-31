×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Jon Moxley confirmed to appear on TNT premiere episode

Soumik D
CONTRIBUTOR
News
52   //    31 Jul 2019, 06:25 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

What's the story?

On Wednesday morning, All Elite Wrestling recently took to their official social media platforms in order to confirm that former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, will be appearing live on AEW's first-ever live TV event on TNT.

In case you didn't know...

Following his departure from WWE after WrestleMania 35, Jon Moxley made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling at their first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The former WWE Champion attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega following their grueling main event match.

The very next day, Moxley was unveiled as New Japan Pro Wrestling's newest signee, as he was revealed as 'The Death Rider' who had been tormenting Juice Robinson for months. At the Best of the Super Juniors final, Moxley made his in-ring debut for NJPW and won the IWGP US Championship from Robinson.

At Fyter Fest, Moxley made his in-ring debut for AEW when he defeated Joey Janela in a grueling Unsanctioned Match.

The heart of the matter

Jon Moxley is currently busy competing in his first-ever G1 Climax tournament where he is comprehensively leading the B Block with 5 wins in a row and 10 points on the board. The current IWGP US Champion, however, will be returning to the United States to compete for AEW at their upcoming ALL OUT show.

Prior to Moxley's return match against Kenny Omega at ALL OUT, the former is now confirmed to make an appearance at the Capital One Arena on 2nd October at AEW's first-ever TV live event on TNT.

What's next?

As of right now, Jon Moxley is still competing in the G1 29 and for his next match in the tournament, the IWGP US Champion will be facing Toru Yano.

Moxley is also slated to go one-on-one against Kenny Omega on the 1st of August at ALL OUT.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley)
Advertisement
AEW News: First match officially announced for TNT premiere episode
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley sends chilling warning to Kenny Omega
RELATED STORY
AEW News: [Watch] Backstage footage of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing 
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley News: Dean Ambrose's first match outside WWE confirmed; Renee Young to appear
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley's first AEW opponent officially confirmed
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know about All Elite Wrestling's TNT TV deal
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley set to face former WWE Superstar at indie event
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley & AEW Double or Nothing: 4 biggest questions that need answering
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals why he signed with All Elite Wrestling 
RELATED STORY
5 things Jon Moxley revealed since AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us