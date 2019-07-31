AEW News: Jon Moxley confirmed to appear on TNT premiere episode

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

On Wednesday morning, All Elite Wrestling recently took to their official social media platforms in order to confirm that former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, will be appearing live on AEW's first-ever live TV event on TNT.

In case you didn't know...

Following his departure from WWE after WrestleMania 35, Jon Moxley made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling at their first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The former WWE Champion attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega following their grueling main event match.

The very next day, Moxley was unveiled as New Japan Pro Wrestling's newest signee, as he was revealed as 'The Death Rider' who had been tormenting Juice Robinson for months. At the Best of the Super Juniors final, Moxley made his in-ring debut for NJPW and won the IWGP US Championship from Robinson.

At Fyter Fest, Moxley made his in-ring debut for AEW when he defeated Joey Janela in a grueling Unsanctioned Match.

The heart of the matter

Jon Moxley is currently busy competing in his first-ever G1 Climax tournament where he is comprehensively leading the B Block with 5 wins in a row and 10 points on the board. The current IWGP US Champion, however, will be returning to the United States to compete for AEW at their upcoming ALL OUT show.

Prior to Moxley's return match against Kenny Omega at ALL OUT, the former is now confirmed to make an appearance at the Capital One Arena on 2nd October at AEW's first-ever TV live event on TNT.

.@AEWonTNT Wednesday, October 2nd @JonMoxley appears LIVE in Washington, DC @CapitalOneArena

Tickets on sale THIS Friday, August 2nd - Noon ET / 9am PThttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/wEWavbJ0I8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2019

What's next?

As of right now, Jon Moxley is still competing in the G1 29 and for his next match in the tournament, the IWGP US Champion will be facing Toru Yano.

Moxley is also slated to go one-on-one against Kenny Omega on the 1st of August at ALL OUT.