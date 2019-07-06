×
AEW News: Jon Moxley criticizes wrestling in WWE, talks Vince McMahon

Nicky Pags
CONTRIBUTOR
News
764   //    06 Jul 2019, 08:28 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

What's the story?

Former WWE star Dean Ambrose, now known in All Elite Wrestling as Jon Moxley, has been very outspoken about his time in WWE since he left the company after WrestleMania 35.

In a new interview conducted for ESPN, Moxley again spoke about his time in WWE, noting how restrictive the company can be when it comes to in-ring wrestling. Moxley added that his time away from WWE has shown him what wrestling used to be like.

In case you didn't know...

During an interview on Chris Jericho's podcast, Jon Moxley went into detail about his frustrations working in WWE, noting that the biggest problem he feels with the company is Vince McMahon himself.

While Moxley spoke highly of everything he learned in WWE, he noted that he felt creatively restricted in the company, and was uncomfortable with numerous promos and creative angles in which he had to participate.

The hear of the matter

Since leaving WWE, Moxley claims he has regained his wrestling spirit in AEW and NJPW, feeling liberated during matches against stars such as Joey Janela and Juice Robinson.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Jon Moxley opened up about the in-ring frustrations he also felt during his WWE run.

"It’s almost like Vince is in the ring with you, the producer is in the ring with you. It’s like you have two little bubbles on your shoulder, like three heads in the ring. All of a sudden when I got in the ring [in New Japan], five minutes into the match I was like, there’s no chatter. There was no producer-ref-Vince chatter. It was like silence. And I didn’t expect that. I was like,'Whoa, I’m alone again. It’s just me in the ring.' And then I just started beating the [cr*p] out of Juice and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is what I used to do.'"

What's next?

Jon Moxley has already risen to the ranks of a top star in All Elite Wrestling, as he is set to face Kenny Omega in one of the biggest matches in Moxley's career at the upcoming All Out event taking place later this summer.

Do you agree with the frustrations expressed by Moxley during his ESPN interview? Let us know in the comments section below!

AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Vince McMahon
