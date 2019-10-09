AEW News: Jon Moxley explains why he disliked performing WWE scripts

Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley looks to regain momentum on this week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley has been announced to face Shawn Spears on this week's episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, and it will not only be Moxley's debut Dynamite match, but will also be his first match back since suffering an injury which kept him out of the All Out PPV.

While Moxley looks to regain his momentum on Dynamite this week, the former WWE star has been pretty outspoken in recent months about his time in WWE as "Dean Ambrose". During a recent interview with Kyle Stevens of StillRealToUs.com, Moxley opened up more about being forced to make sense out of scripted promos during his time in WWE.

"I had to do that for years, when I had to do these stupid scripts. I'd have to say stuff like, 'I'm going to eviscerate your skull at Hell In A Cell!' It's like, no...I'm not. I know I'm not. I know that there's not going to be any blood. I'm lying. I'm lying to the fans. I'm selling this violence that's just not going to happen."

Moxley added that his time in All Elite Wrestling so far has been different from his experience in WWE in that he has a lot more creative freedom with his promo work.

"I was told, 'Do whatever you want to do. I said, 'We need thumbtacks, and barbed wire. That's all. PG-13. Not the death match.' And [Tony Khan] was like, 'Cool. Sure. But, if I would have been like, 'I also want a flaming brick, and I want a monster truck that shoots missiles.' Basically...anything that I would have asked for--save for a chainsaw--they would have probably given it to me."

Following this week's Dynamite match against Spears, Moxley will next appear on AEW PPV in a match against Kenny Omega, which was originally supposed to take place at All Out.

