AEW News: Jon Moxley posts picture of scars on his back after brutal match against Joey Janela at Fyter Fest

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
1.26K   //    02 Jul 2019, 04:14 IST

AEW Fyter Fest: Jon Moxley
AEW Fyter Fest: Jon Moxley

What's the story?

AEW's biggest signing, Jon Moxley took on Joey Janela in a 'non-sanctioned' match at AEW: Fyter Fest. The match went on last and was brutal in every sense of the term, with weapons of all sorts being used.

Both wrestlers suffered several cuts throughout their bodies, and now, Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley has posted a picture on Twitter of the scars on his back after his brutal encounter with Joey Janela.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley faced Joey Janela in a non-sanctioned match in the main event of AEW: Fyter Fest. The match was extremely brutal and saw the use of ladders, tables, chairs, barbed wire wrapped boards, barbed wire wrapped chairs, and finally, as if all the rest were not enough thumbtacks.

Moxley showed his gruesome side by taking the shoes off his opponent's feet to drop his bared legged on the thumbtacks, eventually finishing him off with a DDT on them as well. During the DDT, he landed back first into the Thumbtacks, adding to the cuts that he had received from the barbed wire board and barbed wire chair.

Following the match, AEW built up his storyline further, when Kenny Omega came out to attack him and brutalise him. This was in response to Moxley's attack on Omega when he made his debut at Double or Nothing.

The heart of the matter

Jon Moxley took to Twitter to post a black and white picture of the injuries he had sustained on his back during the course of the match.

It had been a gruesome match, and the marks on his back are enough to prove it.

What's next?

Jon Moxley will be wrestling again at AEW: ALL OUT, where he is set to face Kenny Omega. Omega, on the other hand, will be taking on CIMA at AEW: Fight for the Fallen. He might do well to watch his back.  

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley")
