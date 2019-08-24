AEW News: Jon Moxley removed from All Out, former WWE star explains why
Jon Moxley has revealed that he has been forced to pull out of the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view due to injury.
The former WWE Champion was due to face Kenny Omega in one of the featured matches on the show. However, writing on Twitter, he has revealed that a serious case of MRSA has returned in his elbow and he cannot compete at the event.
Jon Moxley’s elbow injury
Reports emerged this week that Jon Moxley picked up an elbow infection while working for NJPW in the G1 Climax tournament over the last six weeks.
Since his last outing in NJPW, he has participated in independent matches, most recently for Northeast Wrestling, but his scheduled one-on-one matches were changed to tag team encounters, except for one match against Pentagon Jr.
Although he will miss All Out, Moxley has told fans in a follow-up tweet that he is having surgery this week and he will definitely be ready to appear on AEW’s weekly television show when it begins on Wednesday, October 2.
What now for All Out?
Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley was expected to be one of the biggest matches of the night on August 31, especially after Moxley’s attack on the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion at the end of the Double or Nothing event in May.
It has now been confirmed that Omega will face the debuting PAC in Chicago instead of the injured Moxley.
Elsewhere on the card, Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship is set to headline the event, while Cody Rhodes will take on ally-turned-enemy Shawn Spears in another marquee match on the show.
The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers will also take place at All Out, with Pentagon & Fenix defending their AAA World Tag Team titles.
