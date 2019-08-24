AEW News: Jon Moxley removed from All Out, former WWE star explains why

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega will no longer take place

Jon Moxley has revealed that he has been forced to pull out of the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view due to injury.

The former WWE Champion was due to face Kenny Omega in one of the featured matches on the show. However, writing on Twitter, he has revealed that a serious case of MRSA has returned in his elbow and he cannot compete at the event.

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Jon Moxley’s elbow injury

Reports emerged this week that Jon Moxley picked up an elbow infection while working for NJPW in the G1 Climax tournament over the last six weeks.

Since his last outing in NJPW, he has participated in independent matches, most recently for Northeast Wrestling, but his scheduled one-on-one matches were changed to tag team encounters, except for one match against Pentagon Jr.

Although he will miss All Out, Moxley has told fans in a follow-up tweet that he is having surgery this week and he will definitely be ready to appear on AEW’s weekly television show when it begins on Wednesday, October 2.

I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I'll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT. — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in. You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I'm looking forward to watching as a fan myself — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

What now for All Out?

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley was expected to be one of the biggest matches of the night on August 31, especially after Moxley’s attack on the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion at the end of the Double or Nothing event in May.

It has now been confirmed that Omega will face the debuting PAC in Chicago instead of the injured Moxley.

Elsewhere on the card, Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship is set to headline the event, while Cody Rhodes will take on ally-turned-enemy Shawn Spears in another marquee match on the show.

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers will also take place at All Out, with Pentagon & Fenix defending their AAA World Tag Team titles.

