AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals why Dynamite does not need writers or producers

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 373 // 09 Oct 2019, 22:43 IST

Former WWE star Dean Ambrose, now known in All Elite Wrestling as Jon Moxley, appears to be experience a creative rebirth during his short time in AEW, and he is set to make his Dynamite in-ring debut on this week's episode.

Moxley will face-off against another former WWE star on this week's episode of Dynamite, facing Shawn Spears, fka Tye Dillinger, in a singles match.

Moxley made an appearance at this past weekend's New York City Comic Con event, and during the appearance Moxley spoke about his time in WWE, and looked ahead to his time in a AEW and on Dynamite.

Speaking with Kyle Stevens of StillRealToUs.com, Moxley opened up about the differences between the creative processes in WWE and AEW, and revealed why he believes AEW does not need writers or producers.

"We don't need writers or producers, or anything like that," explained Moxley. "We know what we are doing. You've got myself, Jericho, Kenny, Cody, The Bucks, PAC, and Spears. We're all at the top. If we wanted to be in WWE right now--we could, and make huge money. Any one of us. We're all actively choosing to do this, instead."

All Elite Wrestling famously announced that unlike WWE, the company will not have a creative team writing scripts, and talents will have much more creative freedom to come up with promo ideas on their own.

Moxley also spoke about his current TV feud with Kenny Omega, and explained why he has refrained from trash talking Omega.

"When I didn't make it to the fight in Chicago; where I come from, if you don't show up to the fight, you forfeit the ability to talk [expletive]. Alright, so I gotta sit back and let everybody run their mouths. Call me damaged goods. Say whatever you want about me not being at All Out. Okay..that is until I see you again. I'm going to slap you in your [expletive] mouth, and then I'm going to drill your head into a table. I'm going to leave you laying, and I'm going to put you in a hospital. Then, maybe I'll talk a little crap about you now, and you'll see how it feels."

