AEW News: Jon Moxley secretly revealed his move to AEW in his final WWE interview

Jon Moxley left WWE in April 2019

What's the story?

It was revealed after his appearance at AEW Double or Nothing that Jon Moxley has signed a multi-year deal with the new promotion.

Following the hugely successful event, it was noted by many fans on social media that Moxley secretly revealed that he was AEW-bound during his final interview as a WWE Superstar.

In case you didn't know…

WWE announced in January 2019 that Dean Ambrose would leave the company when his contract expired shortly after WrestleMania 35.

The former WWE champion appeared on Raw on a weekly basis in the build-up to his departure, losing matches against Superstars including Drew McIntyre and Elias, but he did not make it onto this year’s ‘Mania card.

Despite being phased out of storylines, it appeared as though Ambrose and WWE ended their eight-year association on good terms after he joined forces with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns again to take part in a ‘Shield’s Final Chapter’ special on the WWE Network.

One day after his WWE contract officially came to an end, Ambrose posted a cryptic video on Twitter which revealed that he will now be known as Jon Moxley, aka Mox, again.

He then went on to attack Chris Jericho and the referee at the end of AEW’s first pay-per-view – the casino-themed Double or Nothing – before he brawled through the crowd with Kenny Omega and launched him off a stack of poker chips on the stage area.

The heart of the matter

Before he made the switch back to Jon Moxley, Dean Ambrose discussed his time in The Shield with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns during his final WWE interview with Michael Cole in April 2019.

At the time, his comments simply seemed to indicate that his future laid somewhere else other than WWE. However, following his appearance at Double or Nothing and the spot with Kenny Omega and the poker chips, it is clear now that he was strongly hinting at joining AEW.

He told Cole at the end of the interview:

"Eight years ago, I walked into this casino. Now I'm cashing in my chips and I'm walking away from the table. I won the game. What I do with the rest of my life from here on out is my business. I answer to no one. This time the 'Million Dollar Man' didn't get what he wanted. Because I can't be bought."

Dean Ambrose said he was cashing in his chips and leaving the table......then Moxley shows up to AEW and stands on top of poker chips lol — Sydni Bowers (@SyyDaaBoww9669) May 26, 2019

@SimonMiller316 Watch the sit down shield interview and you'll realize Jon Moxley Cashed in his chips from the casino (wwe) — JT𓅓 (@19JT97) May 26, 2019

What's next?

AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will compete in a match against an as-yet-unnamed opponent at the Fyter Fest event on June 29. Moxley will also appear at NJPW's June 5 show in Tokyo.