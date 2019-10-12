AEW News: Jon Moxley set to team up with former WWE Superstar on next week's Dynamite

Jon Moxley

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling has officially announced a huge tag team match for next week's show featuring Hangman Page and Kenny Omega against the duo of Jon Moxley and PAC.

What happened on this week's edition of Dynamite?

As seen on this week's episode of AEW: Dynamite, Jon Moxley made his return to in-ring competition against Shawn Spears, as the current IWGP United States Champion marked his return with a huge win over the latter.

However, following the match, Moxley was confronted by his arch-rival Kenny Omega, whom he faces at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view but within seconds, Omega was attacked by PAC who was at commentary and has already beaten Omega at All Out.

Moxley, on the other hand, was initially set to face Omega at the All Out pay-per-view but eventually pulled out from the show due to a staph infection. The former WWE Champion will collide with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion at the upcoming Full Gear PPV.

Huge tag team match confirmed for next week's episode of Dynamite

On the inaugural episode of AEW: Dynamite, PAC defeated Hangman Page in a match that was re-booked after being initially scrapped from the All Out card. And following the PAC-Omega-Moxley confrontation from this week's edition of Dynamite, AEW officials have taken to various social media platforms and have confirmed the following tag team match:

NEW MATCH ADDED: This Wednesday in #AEWPhiladelphia we will see Kenny Omega & Hangman Adam Page vs PAC & Jon Moxley on #AEWDynamite



Tune in to AEW Dynamite on @TNTDrama 8/7c pic.twitter.com/Zsr1qVNi7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 11, 2019

What's in store for next week's episode of Dynamite?

Next week's episode of AEW: Dynamite is already looking stacked as it features Chris Jericho defending the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin in a Philadelphia Street Fight. The AEW Women's Championship will also be on the line as Riho is set to defend against Britt Baker.

The rest of the card will feature three tag team matches as SCU faces Best Friends and the Lucha Bros will collide with the Jurassic Express in first-round AEW World Tag Team Tournament matches.