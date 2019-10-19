AEW News: Jon Moxley to face former WWE Superstar on next week's Dynamite

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling have confirmed a huge singles match for next week's show as Jon Moxley is set to go one-on-one against former WWE Cruiserweight Champion PAC (formerly known as Neville).

Jon Moxley and PAC's developing rivalry

On October 2nd, Jon Moxley made his return from a staph infection as the former WWE Champion attacked Kenny Omega on the premiere episode of Dynamite during the main event of the show. The following week, Moxley competed in his first match on AEW's weekly televised show as he defeated Shawn Spears in a hard-fought singles match.

However, after the conclusion of the bout, Moxley was confronted by his arch-rival Kenny Omega and as the two men proceeded to ignite a wild brawl, the latter was attacked by PAC, who was on commentary and had previously beaten Omega at the All Out pay-per-view as well.

In this week's episode of Dynamite, Moxley and PAC teamed up in the main event against Omega and Hangman Page, however, things didn't go according to plan as Moxley walked out on his tag team partner after PAC prevented him from using foreign objects inbetween the match.

Moxley vs PAC confirmed for next week's Dynamite

With Jon Moxley turning his back on temporary tag team partner PAC and hitting with him an underhooked DDT on this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW officials have now confirmed a match between the former WWE Superstars for next week's edition of the show as All Elite Wrestling hits Pittsburgh.

AEW took to their Instagram handle and confirmed the Mox vs PAC match for next week's show with the following post. And elsewhere on the card, the two semi-final matches of the AEW Tag Tournament will also take place, whereas, both Britt Baker and The Young Bucks are also confirmed to be in action on next week's show as well.