AEW News: Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega date and PPV officially announced

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 328 // 13 Jun 2019, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's official!

What's the story?

Fans have been wondering when they'll get to see Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega since the end of All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing PPV, where Moxley made a massive debut.

AEW is now done teasing the match and has officially announced the date and the PPV where it'll be taking place.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega was amongst the very first signings announced for All Elite Wrestling, alongside Chris Jericho. The main event of their first-ever PPV Double or Nothing would see Omega and Jericho face off in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 12.

The stipulation of the match was also that the winner would be in the match to determine the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Chris Jericho won that bout and will face Adam "Hangman" Page for the title later on.

However, it wasn't even the main event that caused all the hype - it was the post-match incident where Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose debuted, attacking both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

He had a bit of a brawl with Omega before ultimately standing tall in the PPV.

The heart of the matter

Jon Moxley will be facing Kenny Omega in a dream match on August 31st, 2019 for AEW's PPV All Out. AEW made the announcement on Twitter:

Chicago will witness an epic main event (if the World title match isn't on the same PPV). It normally would have come close to SummerSlam but this year, SummerSlam will be happening on 11th August, allowing a 20-day gap between the PPVs.

What's next?

There's no doubt that All Out will have a lot of hype surrounding it. AEW set the bar high and it's a dream match that can sell a lot of tickets. Watch out as tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14th!